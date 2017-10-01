26-year-old man killed in Twinsburg, suspect in custody

A 26-year-old man was killed in Twinsburg on Sunday, a suspect is custody. (Source WOIO)

The Twinsburg Police Department said they got a call about a man with a stab wound who was cold to the touch. Investigators found the man dead when they arrived to a home on the 10030 block of Darrow Road.

Twinsburg police, Ohio BCI and the Summit County Coroner's Office are investigating this as a homicide. Police said a suspect is in custody and charges are expected to be filed on Monday.

The name of the victim has not been released yet, the name of the suspect will be released when charges are filed.

