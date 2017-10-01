2 men in serious condition after officer-involved shooting in Akron

Two men are in serious condition after an officer-involved shooting in Akron. (Source WOIO)

Two men are in serious condition after an officer-involved shooting in Akron.

Police said around 2:20 a.m. on Oct. 1 officers saw a large fight outside of the Zar Nightclub on South Main Street. Investigators said some of the people involved in the fight ran northbound across East Exchange Street and were in front of 335 South Main Street.

Akron police said two officers assigned to a cruiser were parked opposite of 335 South Main Street. Authorities said the officers exited their cruiser and walked towards the crowd.

Police said an officer fired at two men who were threatening other people and officers with a gun. Investigators said shots were also fired toward the officers. A 21-year-old man and a 23-year-old man were shot.

The 21-year-old man was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General and the 23-year-old was transported to Akron City Hospital, both men are in serious condition. No officers were injured. Police said they recovered a handgun near one of the shooting victims.

The names of the men who were shot have not been released yet. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation responded and will assist with the investigation and the processing of the crime.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.