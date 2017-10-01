Schwab's 7 takes from the Browns vs. Bengals game - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Schwab's 7 takes from the Browns vs. Bengals game

Posted by Mark Schwab, Sports Reporter/Anchor
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

The Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. 

The Bengals are now 1-3 on the year after a 31-7 victory, the Browns are 0-4 on the season.

  1. Browns quarterback play, is it worse than last year? Kizer is obviously a rookie that could improve, but right now I’m not sure if they’re better or not. Could be worse. The Browns passed on DeShaun Watson in the draft and traded the pick to the Houston Texans. So far, Watson looks better. He has a better surrounding cast, but it’s not all that.
  2. Kenny Britt is clearly not Terrelle Pryor. And this leads to regression at the quarterback position from last year. At least Kessler and those guys had a guy that was a weapon. Pryor is not doing much in Washington, but he did stuff here. Britt is useless and is hurting them. Higgins is now two weeks removed from his big day in Baltimore and has yet to do anything since. He clearly looks like a flash in the pan. These receivers crew just stink.
  3. Duke Johnson is their best weapon on offense. He makes plays, picks up yards and is fun to watch. He lead the team in yards per carry, targets and receptions. Sure, it’s easy to pad stats in garbage time, but they are obviously trying to get him going well before games get out of hand. He’s good.
  4. Browns can’t stop tight ends. If you play fantasy football, try to play the tight end facing the Browns. They entered the league ranked 28th against opponents tight ends, and that was before Tyler Kroft got them for two touchdowns. Before Sunday he had one in his career.
  5. They got destroyed by an 0-3 team. When the game started it was a contest between two winless teams. The Cincinnati offense had been terrible in 10 of it’s last 12 quarters. They were really struggling. They blew the doors off the Browns defense and did whatever they wanted. What’s the difference between a 1-3 team and an 0-4 team? In this instance, probably a lot.
  6. Jabrill Peppers. I was wondering going into this one if he’d do something big after crashing and burning in Indy. He didn’t. Two tackles, two assisted tackles, no impact in the return game (granted, the Bengals weren’t punting often). I wanted to see more.
  7. Same old, same old. Four weeks in and this already feels most the other Browns seasons. They’re winless, we have no idea when a win is coming and they seem completely overmatched every week. Rinse, repeat and we’ll be talking draft before Halloween. Again.

