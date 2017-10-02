Las Vegas Police: 50 dead, 200 wounded in shooting

By SALLY HO

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival.

Las Vegas police now say as many as 50 could be dead and more than 200 people were wounded. This includes two off-duty police officers, officials said early Monday.

The shooting is the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history with at least 50 dead.

At this time there is in excess of 50 deceased and over 200 injured individuals. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Mandalay Bay Resort released the following statement:

Our thoughts & prayers are with the victims of last night's tragic events. We’re grateful for the immediate actions of our first responders. pic.twitter.com/Arf8edj1iZ — Mandalay Bay Resort (@MandalayBay) October 2, 2017

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing on stage when the shots began ringing out Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on Oct 2, 2017 at 1:17am PDT

Officers confronted the suspect on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert and he was killed, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said. Authorities released the suspect's name at 6:39 a.m. EST. Nevada sheriff identifies Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock as the dead man suspected of opening fire on the concert.

They also located the female person of interest in the shooting.

Concert-goers reported hearing what they described as automatic gunfire during the shooting.

Lombardo said they believe this was a "lone wolf" attack but said they were looking for a roommate of the dead suspect as a person of interest.

The two slain off-duty officers were attending the concert, Lombardo said. Another off-duty officer was in critical condition and another was wounded, Lombardo said.

Several officers from California were attending the music festival. A Bakersfield Police officer was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Hours after the shooting, Aldean posted on Instagram that he and his crew were safe and said the shooting was "beyond horrific."

Kodiak Yazzie, 36, said he and his girlfriend were watching Aldean's performance when he heard what sounded like fireworks. The music stopped temporarily and started up again before another round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.

Thousands fled as bursts of gunfire could be heard for more than five minutes, Yazzie said.

Jose Baggett, 31, a Las Vegas resident, said he and a friend were in the lobby of the Luxor hotel-casino - directly north of the festival - when people began running. He said people were crying and as he and his friend walked away, they encountered police checkpoints where officers were carrying shotguns and assault rifles.

"There were armored personnel vehicles, SWAT vehicles, ambulances, and at least a half-mile of police cars," Baggett said.

Witnesses said they saw multiple victims and dozens of ambulances near the concert venue. Some attendees later huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino.

Officers carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15. Flights were temporarily halted at McCarran International Airport because of the shooting, the airport said on its verified Twitter account.

An earlier version of this report had an incorrect spelling for the name of witness Kodiak Yazzie.

