Fire burns Scranton Road building

Firefighters are currently battling a commercial building fire in the Flats.

Cleveland fire was called to 2140 Scranton Road around 4 a.m. Monday.When they arrived on scene, they entered the building,but had to pull back after the fire became too intense.They are currently performing a exterior attack.There are no known injuries at this time.The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Scranton is closed north of Abbey Avenue.



