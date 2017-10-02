Ohio Turnpike reopens following dump truck crash

Dump truck crashes on Ohio turnpike in North Royalton. (Source: WOIO)

A dump truck hit a sewer line on the turnpike around 2:30 a.m. Monday. The crash happened at mile marker 164.4 to mile marker 168.3 in North Royalton.

Traffic was blocked for a few hours eastbound and westbound due to the crash.

A truck hauling cars was also caught up in the crash, some of the vehicles were severely damaged.

There were no injuries.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.