President Trump responds to Las Vegas mass shooting via Twitter

At least 50 people are dead and more than 200 wounded in a deadly shooting in Las Vegas, according to officials. A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival.

The president responded to the shooting shortly after 7 a.m. Monday.

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Country music star Jason Aldean was performing when the shots began ringing out Sunday night at the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was "briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas."

Sanders said that "we are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers."

Related:

Shooting on Las Vegas Strip kills 50, wounds more than 200

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.