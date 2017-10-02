RAW: Video of the moment shots rang out in Las Vegas

A police officer takes cover behind a police vehicle during a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Las Vegas police said a man perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on a crowd of people attending an outdoor country music festival.

The shooting left 50 people dead and more than 400 wounded.

Country music star, Jason Aldean was in the middle of a song when the shots began.

Below is video of the moment shots rang out.

The gunman died at the scene and was identified by Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo as Stephen Paddock, 64. A motive was not immediately known.

