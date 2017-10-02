Willoughby Hills police officers released from hospital

The two police officers shot by a man inside a BMW dealership on Sept. 28 have been released from the hospital.

The two were released over the weekend. The 30-year-old suspect remains in the hospital. He was also shot during the confrontation.

The officers, who have not been identified, responded to Classic BMW around 2 p.m. Thursday after they received a 911 call regarding an irate customer.

Officers raided a home at 3006 Bishop Road in Willoughby Hills Friday evening, but no word yet if it is connected to the shooting.

