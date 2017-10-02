Willoughby Hills police officers released from hospital; suspect id'd

The two police officers shot by a man inside a BMW dealership on Sept. 28 have been released from the hospital.

Officers Craig Anderson, 52, is a 28 year veteran and Cory Planisek, 26, is a four year veteran of the Willoughby Hills Police Department.

Both officers continue to receive medical care at their homes. They say they are grateful for all of the support, but are requesting privacy at this time.

The 30-year-old suspect has been id'd as Timothy Scott Schmidt of Willoughby Hills. Schmidt remains in the hospital and his condition is unknown. He was also shot during the confrontation.

The officers responded to Classic BMW AT 2571 Som Center Road around 2 p.m. Thursday after they received a 911 call regarding an irate customer.

Officers raided Schmidt's home at 3006 Bishop Road in Willoughby Hills Friday evening. No word on what, if anything, was taken from the home.

Willoughby Hills Police Chief Christopher Collins says the investigation is ongoing and charges are being coordinated with the Lake County Prosecutor's Office.

