Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes ~ Register To WIN!

Epic Marvel Super Hero Experience Comes to Quicken Loans Arena October 13-15

The iconic Marvel Super Heroes Spider-Man and The Avengers are joined by the Guardians of the Galaxy in a legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. Called on by Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy join Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes on a momentous crusade against the scheming Nebula who teams up with the conniving and loathsome villains Loki and Green Goblin. The incredible superhuman forces of Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk (played by Ohio native Josh Davidson) and Black Widow will unite in clashes that pit student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother. Immersive video projection and cutting-edge special effects will captivate and transport audiences across the universe from the fantastical Savage Land to New York City and beyond. Spider-Man and Wasp’s dynamic aerial stunts along with Captain America’s daring motorcycle skills will be on display in the ultimate race against time to save mankind.

Register Today for your chance to WIN:

A 4-pack of tickets to the Friday, October 13th 7P performance of Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes @ Quicken Loans Arena.

Click here for more information on Marvel Universe Live! Age of Heroes

Official Promotion Rules