North Ridgeville police release new information on May murder

Police are holding a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to give an update on the murder of Harold Litten Jr.

The 60-year-old man was found murdered on May 26.

Litten's body was found inside a shed outside a home at 5490 Jaycox Road.

Police say Litten lived at the home and was reported missing on April 20. Neighbors last saw Litten on April 17.

The Lorain County Coroner ruled his death a homicide, but the cause remains under investigation.

Nobody has been arrested at this time.

