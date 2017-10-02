North Ridgeville police release new information on May murder - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

North Ridgeville police release new information on May murder

Harold Litten Jr. (Source: Family) Harold Litten Jr. (Source: Family)
Murder scene on Jaycox Road. (Source: WOIO) Murder scene on Jaycox Road. (Source: WOIO)
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH (WOIO) -

Police are holding a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to give an update on the murder of Harold Litten Jr.

The 60-year-old man was found murdered on May 26.

Litten's body was found inside a shed outside a home at 5490 Jaycox Road.

Police say Litten lived at the home and was reported missing on April 20. Neighbors last saw Litten on April 17.

The Lorain County Coroner ruled his death a homicide, but the cause remains under investigation.

Nobody has been arrested at this time.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly