Lorain homeowner shoots burglar

Officers say a burglary suspect is in critical condition after being shot while trying to rob a home.

The suspect allegedly tried to break into a residence at 311 Colorado Avenue around 1:51 a.m. Sunday.

The 32-year-old resident tells police he heard the suspect trying to get into the house and fired his gun.

Lorain police say the 21-year-old male suspect was shot one time in the right thigh. When officers arrived at the scene, they provided first aid to the suspect who was bleeding heavily.

EMS took him to Mercy Hospital and he was then flown to MetroHealth Hospital.

No names are being released at this time and police say the incident remains under investigation.

The homeowner was not injured.

