Mahoning County man, affiliated businesses indicted on more than 100 counts

A Youngstown developer and his affiliated businesses have been indicted on more than 100 counts related to alleged corrupt activity, theft, and money laundering related to three development projects with the City of Youngstown.

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, Ohio Auditor of State Dave Yost, and Mahoning County Prosecuting Attorney Paul Gains announced the charges against the Mahoning County man Monday.

Dominic Marchionda, 58, of Poland, was indicted on the following 101 counts:

One count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree

Three counts of Aggravated Theft, felonies of the first degree

One count of Aggravated Theft, a felony of the second degree

65 counts of Money Laundering, felonies of the third degree

15 counts of Tampering with Records, felonies of the third degree

Eight counts of Telecommunications Fraud, felonies of the third degree

Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, felonies of the third degree

Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, felonies of the fourth degree

One count of Receiving Stolen Property, a felony of the fifth degree

One count of Falsification, a felony of the third degree

One count of Attempted Grand Theft, a felony of the fourth degree

One count of Attempted Securing Writing by Deception, a felony of the fourth degree

One count of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree

Rubino Construction, Inc., of Youngstown, was indicted on the following 55 counts:

One count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree

One count of Aggravated Theft, a felony of the second degree

Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, felonies of the third degree

48 counts of Money Laundering, felonies of the third degree

Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, felonies of the fourth degree

One count of Tampering with Records, a felony of the third degree

U.S. Campus Suites, LLC, of Poland, was indicted on the following seven counts:

One count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree

One count of Aggravated Theft, a felony of the second degree

Three counts of Money Laundering, felonies of the third degree

Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, felonies of the fourth degree

Erie Terminal Place, LLC, of Poland, was indicted on the following five counts:

One count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree

One count of Aggravated Theft, a felony of the third degree

Three counts of Tampering with Records, felonies of the third degree

Wick Properties, LLC, of Poland, was indicted on the following 16 counts:

One count of Engaging in a Pattern of Corrupt Activity, a felony of the first degree

One count of Aggravated Theft, a felony of the first degree

One count of Aggravated Theft, a felony of the fourth degree

Nine counts of Tampering with Records, felonies of the third degree

Four counts of Money Laundering, felonies of the third degree

Villas di Tuscany, LLC, of Poland, was indicted on the following 15 counts:

13 counts of Money Laundering, felonies of the third degree

Two counts of Receiving Stolen Property, felonies of the fourth degree

"What our investigators found is deeply disturbing," Auditor Dave Yost said. "Our team has worked this investigation for more than two years. They were tenacious and tireless in seeking justice, and there is more to come."

A copy of the indictment is available on the Ohio Attorney General's and Auditor's websites.

This ongoing case is being investigated by the Ohio Auditor of State's Public Integrity Assurance Team with the assistance of the Mahoning County Sheriff's Department. The Ohio Attorney General's Office is serving as special assistant prosecutor with Mahoning County in this case.

