Twinsburg man accused of killing roommate

A 29-year-old man is behind bars, accused of stabbing his roommate to death.

Police say Robert Hanford murdered Mark Bates, 26, at their home in the 10000 block of Darrow Road.

Twinsburg police and EMS were called to the home on Sunday morning. Bates was found dead inside.

Hanford pled not guilty in Stow Municipal Court Monday morning. He will be back in court on October 9.

Police are not releasing a motive.

