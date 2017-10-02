Can you be kicked out of a Browns game for falling asleep?

On Sunday a Cleveland Browns fan sitting next to Cleveland 19 Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicolas had to be awakened by an usher and it came with a threat as Nicolas posted on Twitter.

Just happened. Usher threatened to throw a fan out next to me for.... SLEEPING. — Jason Nicholas (@JasonNweather) October 1, 2017

Without getting into the debate of whether or not the football game was worth staying awake for we did want to find out from the Cleveland Browns staff if sleeping is actually something you can be kicked out of FirstEnergy Stadium for.

When asked if there is a policy Cleveland 19 was told by a Browns spokesman no there is no policy but in this case, "I believe it’s fair to assume the usher was simply making sure the fan was OK and not impaired…"

According to Nicholas, he didn't know the fan but says he wasn't impaired. "Absolutely not. We had a conversation, he was up since five in the morning. He was tired. He was not drunk, I don't believe he was drinking."

Follow Dan DeRoos on Facebook and Twitter. Have a question you want him to answer? Email him at dderoos@woio.com.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.