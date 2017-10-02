Officials, clergy offer condolences to Las Vegas victims

Mayor Frank Jackson is among the many local officials sending condolences to victims of Las Vegas Mass Shooting.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims, family members, and friends impacted by the senseless shootings that have taken scores of lives and wounded hundreds more,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “No words can express the suffering and loss. This is yet another reminder that we need to renew and reinforce our efforts to remove and keep weapons from the hands of those who should not have them."

Cleveland Mayor Frank G. Jackson

Our country has suffered another horrific crime that has claimed many lives and shattered many others. All are heartbroken over this latest incident of hatred and senseless violence. This incomprehensible act in Las Vegas directed against innocent men, women and children reminds all of us of the fragile and precious nature of human life. As people of faith, we condemn the evil of violence and pray for the gift of peace.

I ask everyone in Northeast Ohio to join together with me in prayer for the victims of this crime and their families, for all the public safety responders and for the entire Las Vegas community.

May our witness of prayer and solidarity bring some solace to their lives and may the God of all love and goodness provide consolation and healing in the wake of this dark tragedy.

Nelson J. Perez, Bishop of Cleveland

“I am horrified by the news of another horrific mass shooting in our country. My thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families and everyone in Las Vegas impacted by this senseless tragedy.”

Congresswoman Marcia L. Fudge (OH-11)

