Want to help hurricane victims? Just eat out tonight

Cleveland's own Michelin Star Chef, Dante Boccuzzi and Iron Chef, Michael Symon are helping hurricane victims Monday night in a special campaign aimed at the hospitality industry.

The pair of acclaimed chefs, along with other influential chefs across the country, (Tom Colicchio, Rick Moonen, Tom Douglas) are committing a portion of their proceeds from dinner service at their restaurants tonight to hurricane victims, specifically those in the hospitality field.

"One Night, One Meal, One Nation" will support the Hurricanes Harvey and Irma Employee Relief Fun. Donations and a portion of dinner proceeds will benefit industry workers and organization in affected areas.

In Cleveland, Lola and Dante are participating in the effort. Any restaurant can sign up to be a part of the campaign as well, through the organization's website. ( A list of participating restaurants can be found there as well.)

"If I can make a little impact, any kind of impact, then we're all about it," said Chef Boccuzzi.

He is hoping to generate about $5,000 tonight alone.

"If you come to dinner tonight, just throw down. Because the more you spend, the more we're going to donate," he said.

Boccuzzi also has plans for an event devoted entirely to relief efforts in Puerto Rico, hard hit by Hurricane Maria. He'll be hosting a benefit event at his live music venue, Coda.

They'll be Puerto Rican food and music. The $25 cover, that will get you food and admission, will go directly to help hurricane victims in Puerto Rico.

The date has not yet been determined.

"That's their main source of revenue for most of the island. And the fact that there is no electricity, no food...

Everyone's hit. But it hits closer to home for the restaurant industry," Boccuzzi said.

You can also make donations to the Hurricanes Harvey& Irma Hospitality Employee Relief Fund or by sending a check to the Greater New Orleans Foundation at 919 St. Charles Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70130.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.