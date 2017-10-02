Cavs FREE Wine & Gold scrimmage is Monday night

The Cavs are back, and Monday night will be the first time fans will get to see the new team in their new uniforms.

Monday night's 2017 Wine & Gold scrimmage is free for fans to attend.

The game begins at 6 p.m. at Quicken Loans Arena and tickets are still available. You can get them at Cavs.com and all northeast Ohio Discount Drug Mart stores.

The scrimmage will have open seating on a first-come, first served basis.

Fans will also experience face painting, hair painting, temporary tattoos and sign making stations, as well as chances to win players' scrimmage-worn jerseys.

