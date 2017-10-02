Five-star restaurant in Beachwood gives hospice patient superstar treatment

Master Chef Zachary Ladner and his wife Alyssa, a pastry chef, both of Giovanni's Restaurant in Beachwood, just gave a 15-year-old girl battling a brain tumor the experience of a lifetime.

A tumor has robbed Kayla Hoover, from Mayfield Heights, the ability to cheer and play soccer like she used to. So recently, her social worker Michelle Miller from the Hospice of the Western Reserve's Pediatric Palliative Care team, asked her what she thought she could master.

"Her eyes opened so wide, and she said, 'I would just love to learn how to cook. I've always wanted to be a chef," Miller described.

Why does Kayla like to cook?

"I like seeing the result of it and knowing I did that! It looks cool in the end!" said Kayla.

Miller decided to approach her friend Zachary Ladner at the gym one day, asking him if he would ever be interested in working with one of her clients.

What ended up happening was beyond what anyone expected.

Ladner and his wife jumped at the chance to give Kayla private lessons, and then worked with her to prepare a meal her family and friends would never forget.

On Saturday, after three days of cooking, over two dozen of Kayla's family and and friends were treated to a sit down dinner that was prepared by Kayla and the chefs.

"It was the most remarkable event. I had chills. There were tears in people's eyes. She was filled with energy. I have not seen the color and spirit in the time that I've worked with this girl, that I saw on Saturday," said Miller.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.