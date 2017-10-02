Maple Heights Schools' superintendent suspended after pulling down pants of board member at football game

Maple Heights City Schools' Superintendent Charles Keenan has been suspended after a controversial video surfaced, which showed Keenan pulling down the pants of school board member Michael White.

The incident occurred at a Maple Heights High School football game on Aug. 25, and was captured by a surveillance camera.

In the video, Keenan approaches White, grabs his pants and pulls them down.

White, who was offended by the incident, complained to the Maple Heights Board of Education.

"My reaction was disbelief; very unsure of what to do," said board president Pamela Crews.

Crews and the board eventually decided on a 10-day suspension with no pay.

Keenan offered his reaction to the incident, saying he felt "regret and embarrassment, I never intended for the pants to come off the hips."

Apart from the security camera, no one witnessed the incident.

Keenan said he intended it to be a playful moment.

In 2015, Keenan was charged with OVI, which was later reduced to failure to control.

He pleaded no contest.

He said the board addressed it at the time, but that there was no discipline.

He said he had not been drinking when the de-pantsing occurred.

"It's a lesson for all of us you know, impulse a little reaction you know you may have one intent but something goes awry and it can hurt somebody," said Crews.

