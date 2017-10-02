PLEASE SHARE: Missing teen believed to be in the Cleveland area

North Olmsted police are searching for Grace Schall who went missing on May 19.

She is 15-years-old with brown hair and hazel eyes. She is 5'4" and weighs 140 pounds.

Grace is believed to be in the Cleveland area. If you have seen her or have any information call the police, 911 or 1-800-843-5678.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.