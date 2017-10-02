Charges filed in officer involved shooting outside Akron bar

Two men are in serious condition after an officer-involved shooting in Akron. (Source WOIO)

A 23-year-old East Cleveland man is facing criminal charges after shooting at an Akron police officer and a 21-year-old Cleveland Heights man is accused of pointed a loaded gun at a crowd of people.

Akron police were called to the Zar Nightclub at 357 South Main Street around 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning for a large fight outside the bar.

When officers arrived on the scene they saw Latrent Redrick pointing a gun at the crowd. Officers fired several shots at Redrick, hitting him at least once.

When Redrick went down, officers say Jamon Pruiett ran over, grabbed Redrick's gun and fired at the Akron police officer.

The officer then fired several shots at Pruiett, hitting him at least once.

Both Redrick and Pruiett remain at local hospitals undergoing treatment. No officers were injured.

Pruiett is charged with felonious assault on a peace officer.

Redrick is charged with two counts of inducing panic.

