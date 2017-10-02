Peace officer charged in Akron bar shooting

Two men are in serious condition after an officer-involved shooting in Akron. (Source WOIO)

Akron detectives have signed charges for felonious assault on a peace officer.

Jamon Pruiett, 23, of Baldwin Avenue in East Cleveland and two counts of inducing panic on Latrent Redrick, 21, of North Taylor Road in Cleveland Heights.

Around 2:20 a.m. Sunday morning, officers were called to a large fight outside the Zar Nightclub, located at 357 South Main Street. As the crowd started to run, another fight broke out in front of a business at 335 South Main Street.

Officers say Latrent Redrick was standing in the crowd pointing a gun at other people. An officer fired several shots at Redrick. As Redrick went down, another man, later identified as Jamon Pruiett, ran over and grabbed the handgun and fired in the direction of the officer. The officer then fired several shots at Pruiett.

The handgun was recovered.

Redrick and Pruiett remain at Cleveland Clinic Akron General and Akron City Hospital undergoing treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.

