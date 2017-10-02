Alleged Las Vegas shooter's girlfriend doesn't appear to have ties to Ohio

Several reports online state that the companion of the suspect in the deadliest shooting in American history at one point lived in Northeast Ohio.

Marilou Danley, 62, was living in Nevada at the time of the deadly attack.

Cleveland 19 went to several addresses in Canton, including one where Danley was said to have possibly lived earlier this year. No one was home at that house, and neighbors told Cleveland 19 they didn’t recognize her as a potential neighbor.

Cleveland 19 also checked with the Canton Police Department and with city and county court records and found no mention of Danley.

Initially, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they wanted to question her, calling her a person of interest. Police have since said that she appears to have been overseas at the time of the horrific attack, and that she is not a person of interest in the case.

In different reports she was described as a companion, a roommate or a girlfriend of alleged shooter Stephen Paddock.

Police have identified Paddock, 64, as the man responsible for shooting and killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 500 at a Las Vegas concert Sunday night.

Police said Paddock shot down from a 32nd floor hotel room at the Mandalay bay Resort and Casino into a crowd of people attending a Jason Aldean concert Sunday night.

Police have said that Paddock killed himself in his hotel room.

Paddock’s brother, Eric Paddock, described Danley to CBS News on Monday.

“She's a nice lady I met her three or four times. She's got a Facebook page. She sends cookies to my mom,” said Eric Paddock, while shaking his head in disbelief.

Danley appears to have had a Facebook page that has since been deleted or deactivated.

