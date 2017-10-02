Cleveland Indians postseason: Channels, times and free packages announced

Major League Baseball has put out the official list of which channels will air the Cleveland Indians ALDS games and what times. Indians fans got lucky with just one game appearing on Major League Baseball Network that isn't available on most basic cable packages. But there's good news on that front, too.

Game 1

Thursday, 7:30 p.m., Fox Sports 1 (FS1)

Game 2

Friday, 5:00 p.m., Major League Baseball Network (MLBN)

Game 3

Sunday, Time TBD, FS1

Game 4

Monday, Time TBD, FS1

Game 5

Wednesday, Time TBD, FS1

This is some great news for people trying to watch the Indians in the ALDS who may not have gotten to because of the cable channels that will be airing the game.

The first round for the Tribe will start Thursday and the games will either be on Fox Sports 1 (FS1) or the MLB Network. The networks will make the decision on which channel after the wild-card games are played. Ratings and market size will be the deciding factor.

For the regular season the Tribe games have been on Fox Sports Ohio but they do not have the contract for the postseason so a lot of people will be stunned when they turn on their usual channel for the Indians and they are not there.

Depending on which cable, satellite or "cord cutting" non-cable option you have will dictate whether you'll even be able to watch. It will all come down to which cable provider you have and which package you have. What we're finding is most companies will give you FS1 on one level, but it would take an upgrade to get the MLB network.

Just announced:

MLB network reached out to Cleveland 19 to inform us they will be giving a free preview of the channel Oct. 4-11 for the following cable providers so fans can see the Tribe in the ALDS:

Armstrong

Cablevision (Optimum) Comcast XFINITY

Cox

DISH

Fidelity

Frontier

Grande

GVTC

RCN

Verizon FiOS

MLB is still working with DIRECTV/AT&T U-Verse and several other providers to give the same free preview.

You can find what channel the MLB Network is on here.

Cable options:

Spectrum/Time Warner: The TV Select package (basic cable) has FS1 but not MLB Network. The Silver package has MLB Network.

Dish Network: America's Top 120 package (basic package) comes with FS1. MLB Network is on America's Top 200 package.

A T & T U-verse: The U-Family package is the basic but does not have FS1. To get FS1 you need the next level up which is the U200 package. To get the MLB network you have to upgrade to the U300 package.

Cord cutters:

Sling TV offers FS1 on its blue package, which is the second tier. They do not offer the MLB network on either of it's orange or blue packages.

YouTubeTV has just been released for the Cleveland area. For $35 a month you will get FS1. You could get around paying for it by signing up for the one free month and then cancel by the end of the month.

