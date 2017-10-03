Cleveland Browns head coach Hue Jackson takes ownership for team's struggles

The Cleveland Browns have started the 2017 NFL season with four straight losses and an 0-4 record.

The Ohio rival Cincinnati Bengals defeated the Browns 31-7 on Sunday. Head coach Hue Jackson reacted on Monday to Cleveland's early struggles in the season following the loss.

“We take full responsibility for that, starting with me on down through our coaches, to our players, and we know we have to perform better,” the head coach said.

Schwab's 7 takes from the Browns vs. Bengals game

Jackson, who is in his second year as the Browns head coach, has been at the helm for the teams 1-19 record dating back to the start of 2016.

He acknowledges that the fault should fall to the coaching staff, but also said that he feels the young Browns team has shown promise.

“We've dug this hole, so we have to climb our way out of it,” he said. “And the only way you are going to climb your way out of it is by working.”

Jackson added, “This team won’t quit. I’ve never been a part of anything that has ever quit and I won’t allow that."

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.