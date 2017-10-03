Strange odor leaks inside school, kids fall sick

Gas leak at middle school in Geauga County.(Source: WOIO)

Multiple students are being checked out after falling ill in school in Geauga County.

Officials tell us there is some sort of gas leak at Kenston Middle School in Bainbridge Township.

Crews called out to 17425 Snyder Rd. around 9:30 a.m.

Ambulances taking people to the hospital. Cleveland 19 is headed to the area. Check back later for more details.

