Police search for man who attempted to entice Westlake teen girl into car

Police are looking for a man who attempted to pull a 13-year-old girl into his car in Westlake.

According to Westlake police, a man attempted to get the teen girl into his car on Sept. 27 at 7:45 p.m. near the intersection of Dover Center Road near Georgetown Drive.

Police say the girl was riding her bicycle on the sidewalk when the man came alongside her and told her to get in his car. She rode off and noted that the suspect did not pass her.

The alleged suspect was driving a silver, four-door Honda vehicle with a temporary tag and a "Pat O'Brien" car dealership license plate holder on the front bumper. Police provided a composite sketch of the man.

The girl's mother reported the incident to Westlake police the next day. Anyone who might recognize the suspect or vehicle should call the Westlake Police Department.

