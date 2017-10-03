Canton teen killed in skateboard accident

In Canton, police continue to look into a skateboarding accident that killed 16 year-old Dallas Swogger on Friday.

Police say Swogger was holding onto a car while on his skateboard when he lost control, hitting his head on the pavement. He later passed away at Akron Children's Hospital.

The accident happened around 2:30 p.m. in the afternoon on 12th Street NW near Cato Court NW.

Cleveland 19 is still waiting to hear from police if Swogger was wearing a helmet, and if he knew the person who was driving the car or if it was a car he just grabbed onto.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Swogger to raise money for his funeral expenses. The creator of that account posted, "Dallas enjoyed riding his bike that he built himself and he was so proud of his bike. He also loved skateboarding. He was a fun and outgoing young man."

The site is looking to raise $10,000. As of Tuesday morning, $245 has been donated.

