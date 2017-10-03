Cleveland Clinic holds donation drive for Hurricane Harvey victims

Cleveland Clinic is holding a donation drive to benefit patients and families of Texas Children's Hospital.

Some of these families in Texas lost everything to Hurricane Harvey.

The donation drive goes from October 2 through October 5.

They are collecting new, unopened baby formula, diapers, wipes, first aid kits, school supplies, cleaning supplies, feminine hygiene products, personal care items and socks and underwear for men, women and children.

Click here for donation drop-off locations.

