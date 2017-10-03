Cleveland's first Bacon Festival to take over the Flats

Inaugural East Bank Bacon Festival on Old River Road in Cleveland on Oct. 7. (Source: WOIO)

Get ready bacon lovers for Cleveland’s inaugural East Bank Bacon Festival on Old River Road on the East Bank in the Flats.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, from noon - 10 p.m. select local restaurants and chefs will serve up all kinds of mouthwatering bacon-infused creations.

The festival is free and will be taking place on the riverfront and will be paired with everyone’s favorite beers and live music.

All proceeds from the event will go toward the Hunger Network of Greater Cleveland’s mission fighting local hunger in Cuyahoga County.

Featured Bands: Velvet Shake, The Big Bang Cleveland, MIMO and Cleveland’s Breakfast Club

Food Vendors: Alley Cat Oyster Bar, Beerhead Bar, The Big Bang Cleveland, Bold Food & Drink, Coastal Taco, Dante’s Inferno, Lago East Bank, Slyman’s Tavern Food Truck, Smokin’ Rock n’ Roll, The Croqueteria, The Sweet Spot, West Side Market Cafe

Street Vendors: All American Gutter Protection, Apricot Lane, Q104 Cleveland, Champion Window, CLEseats, Cleveland Swag Company, LuLaRoe, Psycle, The Art Box, Tour de Cleveland, Universal Windows Direct, Whole Foods Market, Pope’s Kitchen

