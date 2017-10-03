Man already serving time named as murder suspect in North Ridgeville homicide

North Ridgeville police didn’t need to arrest a murder suspect because he was already in prison.

Officers say a warrant for aggravated murder was issued for John L. Rowan, 37, for the murder of 60-year-old Harold Litten Jr.

Rowan is currently locked up at the Lake Erie Correctional Facility on a separate offense and was scheduled to be released on Oct. 15. Once he gets out, he will be brought back to Lorain County to answer to murder charges.

Litten was reported missing in April and found dead in May. His body was inside a shed outside a home at 5490 Jaycox Road.

