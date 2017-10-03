Church bells ring for Las Vegas victims

Trinity Cathedral in downtown Cleveland joined churches across the country Tuesday, mourning victims killed in Las Vegas.

Bells tolled once for each of the 59 people killed.

The Washington National Cathedral also participated in the bell ringing.

More than 500 people were hurt in the shooting on Sunday.

Las Vegas police say the suspect, Stephen Paddock, 64, open-fired on people attending a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

Paddock fired from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

At this time, police believe the Mesquite, Nevada man acted alone.

He killed himself before police officers reached his hotel room.

