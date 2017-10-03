Convicted sex offender arrested in Cleveland

A convicted sex offender who was on the run has been arrested, U.S. Marshals said Tuesday.

Curtis B. Edwards, a convicted sex offender from New York, was arrested in Cleveland at an apartment on Imperial Avenue.

Edwards had been convicted of rape in Westchester County, NY, in 1999 and of forcible touching in New Rochelle, NY in 2003. As a result Edwards was required to register as a sex offender.

In the summer of 2017, the U.S. Marshals Service in New York began investigating Edwards when the New Rochelle Police Department reported that Edwards was no longer living at his registered address and his whereabouts were unknown. The investigators determined that Edwards had left New York and was living in Cleveland, OH and had not registered his new address as required by law.

Edwards is being held in custody by the U.S. Marshals Service, pending his court appearance.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of a known fugitive is encouraged to contact the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to TIP411 (847411) Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.