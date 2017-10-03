Man says he stayed in exact hotel room used by Las Vegas shooter, posts tour (video)

A video posted on Facebook Monday by a man named Jeff Bridges allegedly shows the same hotel room used by the Las Vegas shooter in the deadly attack. Bridges claims he stayed in the room a year ago and took a video tour of room 32-135, in which he shows the room number before he enters.

The post reads:

Do you want to see what the view was from Mandalay Bay? Andrea and I stayed in that EXACT same room last year on the 32nd floor! Room 32-135! The video ironically ends with a view down on the concert area. Again, we would like to send our thoughts and prayers to everyone impacted by this tragedy! ????#LasVegas #PrayingForVegas

At one point in the video, Bridges shows the view out of the windows and you can see the concert venue where the Route 91 Harvest Festival was taking place.

