Iman Shumpert opens up: Trade rumors, Ty Lue, and his hair

Iman Shumpert says he's done overthinking everything. Right before training camp, Shump got a chance to sit down and talk to Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Tyronn Lue.

"When I got to talk to him this summer, prior to Santa Barbara, it was just time to have a grown-up conversation with him just let him know can we, kind of, knock down the coach/player thing right now. Can I just talk to you personally about how I feel, about how things finished up last year? He just gave me a chance to be honest. That just made me feel a lot better," Shumpert said after practice Tuesday.

During the offseason, there were rumors the Cavs guard requested a trade. Shumpert denied the request and said he felt kind of abandoned.

"With all the rumors and everything that came out and nobody on the organization saying, 'Iman didn't say that', I let him know that I felt like I was in the dark about everything. All I could think about is where am I gonna be at next season, so that was my concern," added Shumpert.

The new season brings new teammates and a new mindset for the Cavs guard.

"He seemed ready for me to, you know, say what I had to say," Shumpert said. "I was able to finally be honest with him. It was a one-on-one conversation, no he-say-she-say, directly from me, directly to him."

Despite being in a better place now, Shumpert says he's still not satisfied with how the season ended.

"We lost. We got things we got to do this year," Shumpert said.

And if you haven't noticed, Shumpert cut his hair! He explains why below:

#Cavs G Iman Shumpert explains why he ?? the hair pic.twitter.com/YSnE9PCxI4 — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) October 3, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.