RockYourRed for Cleveland Indians postseason push

The Indians begin the quest for a World Series championship this week.

The team is encouraging fans to #RockYourRed for the American League Division Series that begins Thursday, Oct. 5 at Progressive Field. Fans all over the city are urged to wear their red. The team is hosting giveaways of red apparel all week in and around downtown Cleveland.

Here's a list of festivities for the upcoming games:

ALDS Game 1: 7:38 p.m. first pitch (gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Ceremonial first pitch: Indians first base coach Sandy Alomar Jr., on the 20th anniversary of his game-tying homer in the 1997 ALDS

National anthem: Scott Posey (Lake Catholic High School music teacher)

Presentation of colors: Members of United States Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force and Coast Guard

Flyover: U.S. Air Force

Other: Tricky Dick & the Coverups perform on Gateway Plaza, DJ Kyro in Heritage Park

ALDS Game 2: 5:08 p.m. first pitch (gates open at 3 p.m.)

Ceremonial first pitch: Indians alum Travis Fryman

National anthem: Brittany Best (singer, voice instructor from Youngstown)

Presentation of colors: U.S. Marines

Other: Faction performs on Gateway Plaza, DJ Kyro in Heritage Park

The Indians will host either the Minnesota Twins or New York Yankees.

SECURITY

Gateway Plaza adjacent to Progressive Field will begin security activation three hours prior to gates openings. No vehicles will be allowed into the area and no persons will be allowed onto the plaza without passing through a security checkpoint.

