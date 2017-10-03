Crash involving dump truck cause traffic delays

A dump truck went through a construction barrier on I-271 South in Bedford Tuesday.

It happened around 1:45 p.m. north of the Broadway/Forbes Exit.

Two southbound left lanes are closed as well as the far left northbound lanes.

The closures may last several hours as crews work to clean a spill.

Motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route, if possible.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.