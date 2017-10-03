Young Cleveland Clinic patients receive the best dose of medicine: letters of hope

Hope came in the form of letters written between children who are seriously ill and getting treatment.

The letters may be the best dose of medicine.

Dr. Rabi Hanna heads up the Pediatric Hematology and Oncology department at Cleveland Clinic Children's Center.

“It's so many days I come and we deal with tough cases medically and sometimes even with death. When you see that smile on a kid, you just get all the energy and motivation,” said Hanna.

He says he had a patient in isolation who started passing letters back and forth with another patient.

“The other child was slipping the letter to her under the door. Whenever she would read that, she would light up. She would say, I'm OK. I feel better now,” said Hanna.

When the one child was discharged, they continued sharing letters-and the community got involved. Tuesday, several more boxes of letters and books were given to the center to share with sick kids.

“I think the letters of hope, letters of encouragement mean everything to the child,” Dr. Hanna said.

He says it helps with their stress level, which helps their overall prognosis.

“It makes them feel like yes, if they can do it, I can do it.”

