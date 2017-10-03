Broadview Heights gun shop owner doesn't anticipate rise in weapons sales after Las Vegas attack

A local gun shop owner told Cleveland 19 that while she has traditionally seen gun sales increase after a mass shooting event, she thinks this time might be different.

Diane Donnett has owned Stonewall Range in Broadview Heights for nearly 30 years, and said she saw gun sales increase after events like the shootings in a movie theater in Aurora, Colorado, and especially after the murders at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

“Well after Sandy Hook of course there was screaming that outlaw banning AR-15s, so it was total insanity. I sold more AR-15s in a month period than I did in the whole five years before that,” said Donnett.

Statistics from the Ohio Attorney General’s office illustrate that trend. In the months preceding the Sandy Hook massacre, 15,679 Ohioans received concealed carry permits. In the three months after that followed the murder spree, the number more than doubled to 31,407.

The same thing happened after a 2015 shooting terror attack in San Bernardino, California. The number of new concealed carry permits went from 20,388 in the months before the attack to 36,118 in the months after. The numbers represent a 77 percent increase.

Statistics show the same trends for concealed carry permits in Geauga County after the deadly Chardon High School shootings.

Donnett said that she thinks after the deadliest shooting spree in United States history, that the reaction will be different.

She said one of the reasons people say they purchase guns after deadly shootings is because they want to protect themselves if they were ever in a similar situation. She said that in the deadly Las Vegas shootings, a handgun wouldn’t have helped the situation.

“This [was] an outdoor forum, there were no firearms allowed, there’s nothing anybody could have done to take him out if they’d had a gun,” said Donnett.

She also said that the political landscape is also a lot different now than it was even a few months ago.

“Let’s put it this way: the law-abiding gun owners are not going to panic because Donald Trump is president and he is for the second amendment, which allows United States citizens to keep and bear arms,” said Donnett.

“He’s not going to sign any executive order banning guns.”

