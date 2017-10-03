Cleveland traffic Alert: Accident triggers two-way jam on I-271 South, North

A live view snapshot of the traffic jam on I-271 South near Broadway Ave. (Source: OHGO.com)

An accident that occurred Tuesday afternoon on Interstate 271 South is jamming traffic in both directions

The accident, which took place just north of Forbes Road has closed the far left lane on the northbound side and shut down two left lanes on the southbound side.

Traffic is backed up to Chagrin Blvd on I-271 South and Lee Road on I-480.

