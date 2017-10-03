Las Vegas Victims' GoFundMe page surpasses $4M mark

A windfall of GoFundMe donations have poured in following Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas.

As it stands, nearly 60,000 people from around the country -- and world -- have donated more than $4.1 million.

Steve Sisolak, Las Vegas' Clark County Commission Chair, set up the account to assist the scores of gunshot victims, and their families.

Sisolak is within reach of the $4.5 million goal he set on Monday.

