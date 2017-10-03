Watch Live: Reports of active shooter near Barberton High School

The public is being urged to steer clear of Barberton High School and its sports complex following reports of an active shooter, according to the Barberton Herald.

The alleged active shooter is being pursued in Norton on the Norton-Barberton border, according to the Norton Police Department.

Police have shut down Barber Road between Interstate 76 and Morgan Avenue. People are being told to avoid the area.

Police are urging the public to stay inside and lock their doors.

Barberton Schools placed the students in the middle and high schools on lockdown, until police cleared the area. All students were released to their families. The school has advised that it is still an active situation and everyone should stay away from the area.

Barberton Police reporting High School and Middle School are cleared. Active situation in area, stay clear. Students released to families. — Barberton HS (@BHSMagics) October 4, 2017

