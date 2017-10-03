Westlake girl runs from potential abductor, offers detailed description to police

One local girl is safe tonight because she did the right thing when a man with bad intentions tried to lure her.

He demanded that she get in his car, but the Westlake teen just kept going and told her mother what happened.

Cleveland 19 went to the neighborhood and talked with police about the incident.

The street the 13-year-old girl lives on is typically quiet and safe, but that all changed last Wednesday around 7:45 p.m.

The girl was riding her bicycle southbound on Dover Center Road when a suspect came up alongside her in a silver Honda. He had a temp tag on the back and he had a Pat O'Brien dealership license plate holder on the front. He opened the window and hollered to her to get in the car.

"She stayed cool, just kept going, went home. She noted that the guy did not pass her that suggests to us that he either turned down a side street somewhere north of Detroit Road, or he turned around in the driveway," said Westlake Police Capt. Guy Turner.

Turner says the girl's description helped police put together a composite of a bald male in his 50s or 60s.

"We don't expect that to be an exact likeness, but if it's enough like somebody you know or that description of the car is close enough to someone's car that you recognize, we'd appreciate getting a phone call," he said.

The Westlake Police Department can be reached at 440-871-3311.

"At the risk of sounding prideful, she's a Catholic school student, and like myself, she was taught to be observant," explained Turner in response to how observant the girl was. "She was taught to have good recall and she was taught to stay cool under pressure. She certainly exhibited all those things."

