Puerto Rico relying on donations, relief and resolve to overcome hurricane devastation

President Donald Trump landed in San Juan Puerto Rico where he was greeted by Governor Ricardo Rosselló.

He did shake hands with the Mayor of San Juan, Carmen Yulín Cruz, who he had an exchange of words with on Twitter regarding the help the federal government had so far provided the U.S territory. And perhaps to lighten the mood Trump said, “I hate to tell you Puerto Rico, but you have thrown our budget a little out of whack.”

He then played a makeshift game of toss with hurricane survivors using paper towel rolls.

Meanwhile, most of the island is still without power and water. My cousin Wilma somehow found a signal and sent me video before the storm of San Juan, then she went to San Lorenzo, took more pictures and sent me this text:

"These pictures are looking toward grandma's house and towards Gloria and where I used to live. You don't know how much I cried when I got to the airport and my apartment."

My cousin Eddie sent us a voice message, in Spanish he says: "We could be more comfortable, but...we are day by day. We are lifting ourselves slowly but this situation is extreme. But we are forging forward."

My family and I are sending supplies and food to help out.

I'll soon be boarding a plane to deliver it.

My cousin Daisy in Manati tells me we are doing the right thing. "The main roads are clear. Thanks for the package you guys are sending...love you."

Click here to donate and help the Puerto Rico relief effort.

