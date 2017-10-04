Cleveland Indians take on New York Yankees in ALDS

The series is set! The Cleveland Indians will take on the New York Yankees in the best-of-five American League Division Series.

The Yankees defeated the Minnesota Twins Tuesday night in the American League Wild Card game, clinching a berth into the ALDS to face off against the American League's best team.

Game 1 (Cleveland): Thursday, Oct. 5., 7:30 p.m.

Game 2 (Cleveland): Friday, Oct. 6., 5 p.m.

Game 3 (New York): Sunday, Oct. 8., T.B.D.

*Game 4 (New York): Monday, Oct. 9., T.B.D.

*Game 5 (Cleveland): Wednesday, Oct. 11., T.B.D. (*Games 4 and 5 if necessary)

In the 2017 regular season, the Indians defeated New York five times and lost to the Yankees twice. Both of the losses came against the Yankees in New York. Corey Kluber and Trevor Bauer combined for four out of five wins against the Yanks this season.

New York does have some big-market names. New York's Aaron Judge is under consideration for American League MVP and Rookie of the Year honors. Only two players in Major League history won the awards in the same year. The 6-foot-7 outfielder is known for power, swatting 52 home runs this season, but he also has a high strikeout total.

Also on New York; Aroldis Chapman, the 2016 World Series champ with the Chicago Cubs. Chapman is the Yankees closer this year. To some extent, the Indians were able to wear Chapman down during the 2016 World Series. Who could forget one of the most memorable home runs in World Series history?

Game 1 of the ALDS between the Indians and the Yankees is Thursday in Cleveland. In a somewhat surprising move, Trevor Bauer has been named the starter for the first game against the Yankees' right-handed pitcher Masahiro Tanaka. First pitch is at 7:30 p.m.

