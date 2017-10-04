Norton police process crime scene where man fired at officers with assault rifle

David Michael Havrilek, 41, of Akron, was apprehended Tuesday night after allegedly opening fire in Norton. (Source: WOIO)

Local law enforcement officers remained on scene overnight processing evidence and continuing the investigation after an armed man opened fire on police in Norton Tuesday night.

Police say officers responded to the Barber Road Storage facility just before 7 p.m. Tuesday for reports of a man with an assault rifle. When police arrived, David Michael Havrilek, 41, opened fire. Police returned fire at Havrilek, hitting him at least once.

According to Norton police, Havrilek was taken to Akron General Hospital for treatment to the gunshot wound. Officials did not immediately provide an update on the man's condition.

SWAT and a police helicopter assisted with the incident. Investigators remained on scene overnight after the man was subdued.

FIRST LOOK: Barber Road Storage. I'm told police got a search warrant to go inside a storage unit-scene where suspect fired on officers. pic.twitter.com/WPu35HQ0sR — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) October 4, 2017

Several Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation crime scene trucks examined evidence found at the storage facility.

It's unclear if suspect rented/was using storage unit police got a warrant to go through. No confirmation if anything collected from unit. pic.twitter.com/99nqPHzgjE — Damon Maloney (@Dmaloneytv) October 4, 2017

Fortunately, there were no police officers or civilians injured during the police shootout.

Norton police say that Havrilek does have a previous criminal history, including charges of domestic violence, assault and felonious assault.

Police are expected to release additional information when it becomes available.

