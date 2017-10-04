National Taco Day: Where to get free tacos

Taco Tuesday is usually the day of the week with the best deals on tacos, but Wednesday, Oct. 4 is National Taco Day.

According to NationalTacoDay.com, Americans splurged on over 4.5 billion tacos in 2016. To celebrate the made-up holiday, several taco chains are offering up free or discounted tacos.

Taco Bell: The fast food chain is four classic tacos wrapped in a limited edition wrapper and specially boxed for $5.

Tijuana Flats: Get $2 tacos and $2 Mexican draft beer.

On the Border: Mini tacos are 50 cents each for dine-in customers.

Chuy's: Crispy beef tacos are $1 with any order. If you dress up like a taco, you earn a free meal.

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill: The restaurant chain is not offering any deals on tacos, but a $1 margarita will be served all October.

California Tortilla: Buy one taco, get one taco free.

El Pollo Loco: Buy one taco platter, get one free with a coupon posted on the company’s website.

Hot Head Burritos: Buy two tacos, get one free Wednesday at all locations.

Taco Bueno: Get a free taco with any purchase.

For more deals, check other locally owned restaurants Facebook pages.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.