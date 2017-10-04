Suspects escape from Cleveland smash-and-grab with ATM

Cleveland police are on the lookout for a minivan that plowed into a Cleveland convenience store early Wednesday morning during a smash-and-grab.

According to police, the vehicle crashed into the American Food Market on Woodhill Road on Cleveland's east side.

Four or five armed men entered the store and loaded the ATM into another van. The suspects drove off and almost struck a Cleveland police cruiser that was responding to the scene.

Police started to pursue the vehicle, but the chase was called off a short time later by police supervisors.

A description of the getaway vehicle was not released.

